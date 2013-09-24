VIENNA The European Central Bank still has tools at its disposal if it needs to take additional measures, including providing banks with additional central bank money, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday that there was a possibility of a new injection of long-term funds into the banking sector.

Asked about the possibility of the central bank giving banks another chance for those loans, Nowotny said: "It is certainly important to show all that we have in the way of instruments, which are flexible."

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Patrick Graham)