VIENNA The European Central Bank's main concern is a stalling economy not inflation and its interest rates are not yet at rock bottom, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday.

The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.25 percent on Thursday after October inflation came in at 0.7 percent, well below the central bank's target of below, but close to 2 percent.

"It's not the inflation that is the danger, it's stagnation that is the real danger," Nowotny said at an event organised by Pioneer Investments.

"It is important to see that we have now the situation where the perspective of deflation is something not imminent but something that has to be on the minds of central bankers."

Contrasting the ECB with the U.S. Federal Reserve, Nowotny said the ECB had not yet reached the limit of possible interest rate cuts.

"We have been pushing... the conventional instruments up to the limit. We have reached in many cases the lower zero bound, not the ECB but for instance the Fed," he said.

"The crisis has also changed our thinking on how an economy is working and what is the proper role of monetary policy. Of course, this is a process that hasn't got final results yet," Nowotny added.

Nowotny, who also heads the Austrian central bank, said that there is no north-south split at the Governing Council.

ECB chief Mario Draghi said that the bank's policymakers had broadly agreed on Thursday on the need for a cut in rates, although there had been a divide on the timing. A source told Reuters that about a quarter of the council, led by Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, had been opposed.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Patrick Graham)