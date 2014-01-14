European shares dip as Dutch vote and Fed loom, FTSE bucks trend
LONDON European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
Vienna The euro zone might grow stronger this year than so far expected, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday.
The ECB raised its growth forecast for this year slightly in December and expects the euro zone's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 1.1 percent.
"Maybe there is even potential on the upside (to our forecasts)," said Nowotny, who is also the head of Austria's central bank, adding that the outlook for Europe as a whole was now much better than it was a year ago.
"Maybe some countries like Germany, like Austria, might reach the 2 percent growth. We are still cautious in that our prediction is a bit lower but that might be something to be expected," Nowotny said.
The euro rose to $1.3695 (8335 pence) after Nowotny comments from 1.3666 before.
He also stressed that the ECB saw no risk of deflation or inflation in the euro zone, "not in short run and also not in medium run".
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Michael Shields)
LONDON British insurer Prudential reported a record 2016 operating profit of 4.3 billion pounds on Tuesday, as growth in its Asia and U.S. operations outweighed a decline in its domestic market.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve, which has struggled to stoke inflation since the financial crisis and up until now raised rates less frequently than it and markets expected, may be about to hit the accelerator on rate hikes.