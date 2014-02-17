LONDON There may be a case for the European Central Bank to wait and see if it should change interest rates, governing council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

"There might be good arguments to say let's wait and see (on interest rates)," Nowotny said at an event in London.

He also said the bank was not fulfilling its price stability goal and that the ECB's next forecast may show inflation below 2 percent in 2015.

The bank kept interest rates on hold in February, saying it needed more information about inflation and growth in the euro zone before taking decisions about further policy action.

