China central bank says it will improve policy framework for cross-border yuan use
BEIJING China's central bank said on Monday that it will improve the policy framework and infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan currency.
VIENNA The euro zone has far less growth than the United States and it is too early to think of following its lead in raising interest rates, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in a radio interview broadcast on Saturday.
"In Europe we are definitely in a situation where growth is much lower and the inflation rate is much lower than in the USA, so that for Europe it would certainly be premature to think of an increase in interest rates," he told Austrian broadcaster ORF.
BERLIN The leaders of France and Germany must use the window of opportunity that opens up after elections in both countries to inject new momentum into their single currency project or risk its failure, a leading French think tank warned on Monday.