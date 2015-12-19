VIENNA The euro zone has far less growth than the United States and it is too early to think of following its lead in raising interest rates, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in a radio interview broadcast on Saturday.

"In Europe we are definitely in a situation where growth is much lower and the inflation rate is much lower than in the USA, so that for Europe it would certainly be premature to think of an increase in interest rates," he told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editng by Angus MacSwan)