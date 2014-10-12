UK supermarket Asda offers pay rise for flexible working
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart , is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
The euro is very likely to keep weakening against other major currencies, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny was quoted on Sunday as saying.
Nowotny said this was due to the difference in the ECB's monetary policy compared to the United States and United Kingdom, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
"Due to the different tendencies in interest rate policies there is a great likelihood that this leads to a further depreciation of the euro," he was quoted as saying in an interview on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund meetings.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart , is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
NEW YORK Major U.S. stock indexes paused on Monday as investors braced for a potential U.S. interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later in the week, while oil prices hovered near three-month lows.
MUNICH, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel underscored the importance of free trade in a speech to business leaders in Munich, before her first trip to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington for talks on a range of issues, including defence spending.