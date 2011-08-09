VIENNA Current market turmoil is not yet comparable with that around the collapse of Lehman Brothers, but there are similarities with 2008 and a jump in bank deposits at the European Central Bank is not a good sign, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday.

Wary commercial banks parked 145 billion euros (126 billion pounds) ( at the ECB overnight -- the most for a year and marking the fourth anniversary of the onset of the global credit crunch.

Nowotny told Austrian radio in an interview that the situation was not as bad as after the collapse of Wall Street giant Lehman in 2008, but he acknowledged certain parallels.

"For example, the banks are becoming cautious in giving loans, that they are parking money in growing amounts in the central banks and also at the ECB, so the bank deposits at the ECB have risen sharply and this is not a good sign, and it is important here to bring about stability and security."

Sharp plunges on financial markets reflected changing perceptions of the economic environment after a protracted political debate on raising the U.S. debt ceiling, Nowotny said.

"The economic situation per se has not changed so abruptly, but fears are rising that internationally it could come to a downward trend again. This does not apply to forecasts for Europe, but of course Europe and thus Austria as well will be drawn into this development."

He said the ECB had discussed at length what risks were involved in its policy and concluded that doing nothing was riskier than resuming government bond purchases.

He said it was crucial for eurozone member states to push through measures agreed by leaders last month to address a spreading sovereign debt crisis.

"The shorter-term aspect is to implement the decisions that have been taken, especially at the July summit, really quickly. At the moment we are seeing large delays here, and of course then great uncertainty on the markets," he said.

The task in the long term was for countries to cut budget deficits and reduce debt to sustainable levels, he said.