VIENNA There is more likely to be a period of low growth combined with low inflation than a phase of rising prices, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told an Austrian newspaper.

If Nowotny's concerns about the economic outlook are shared by other members of the policymaking Governing Council it could persuade the ECB to take a pause in its monetary tightening cycle.

Asked if he was concerned about higher inflation, he said: "My personal worry is that (we) are instead going in another direction, in a Japanese one, so into a phase of low growth over the long term but also low inflation," he said in comments published online by Wirtschaftsblatt on Wednesday.

"We see already today that the slowdown in economic growth is also having a direct effect through the fall in the oil price," Nowotny added.

He said however he did not see a risk of the global economy retracting again.

"We cannot rule out that we have a slowdown in growth in the global economy, meaning that the upward trend that we had loses some of its dynamic. But I do not believe that it will come to a contraction," Nowotny, who also heads Austria's central bank, said.

Weaker-than-expected growth figures from powerhouses Germany and France have clouded Europe's economic outlook while the U.S. Federal Reserve has said it will put rates on hold for the next two years.

Nowotny said the ECB's bond buying programme was a temporary tool to give European countries breathing space to get their financial houses in order. The ECB restarted the buying earlier this month.

"The bond buying programme is for correcting imbalances in the market, but it is certainly not designed as a permanent programme," he said.

Discussing Italy, Nowotny said Rome had agreed on structural reforms and that its economic situation could not be compared to Greece.

"These structural reforms need time and (Italy) also needs time to win back the full trust of the markets," Nowotny said.

He said it was worth having a serious discussion about joint debt issues in the euro zone but that the time was not ripe for any such decision to take place, echoing statements from France and Germany this week.

(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Diane Craft)