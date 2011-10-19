Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
VIENNA Greece is not about to go bankrupt or have to leave the European Union because of its financial troubles, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told a provincial news website.
"I don't think Greece will go bankrupt or that the country will leave the European Union. EU treaties would need to be changed for this," website Woche quoted him as saying in comments published on Wednesday.
Nowotny also said the euro was "absolutely intact" and that it was important to differentiate between the problems of individual euro zone states and the currency.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by Anna Willard)
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.
PARIS Conservative French presidential candidate Francois Fillon appealed to voters on Wednesday via a newspaper column to back his campaign, trying to claw back support after losing his place as frontrunner over accusations of fake jobs for his family.