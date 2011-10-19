VIENNA Greece is not about to go bankrupt or have to leave the European Union because of its financial troubles, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told a provincial news website.

"I don't think Greece will go bankrupt or that the country will leave the European Union. EU treaties would need to be changed for this," website Woche quoted him as saying in comments published on Wednesday.

Nowotny also said the euro was "absolutely intact" and that it was important to differentiate between the problems of individual euro zone states and the currency.

