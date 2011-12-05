VIENNA A massive stagnation trend looms for the real economy and there is some risk of a Japan-style low growth, low inflation scenario, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

In "the real economy, we see a massive stagnation trend," he told a panel discussion in Vienna, saying that Europe looked set to experience "de facto stagnation" next year.

He noted how big central banks had acted quickly last week to provide liquidity to Europe's banks which are struggling to cope with the region's debt crisis.

"Last week, it was dramatic to see, there was a dollar shortage for the European banks and we had collective intervention from the ECB and Federal Reserve," he said.

"In the area of liquidity we can do things and also in the future we can perhaps have additional possibilities," Nowotny said, declining to elaborate on what further measures could be taken.

He said that one big challenge was to stop the debt crisis from triggering another banking crisis, adding he also feared a Japan-style scenario with slow growth and low inflation.

In terms of the sovereign debt crisis, many euro zone states have a "buyers' strike" at the moment, Nowotny said, urging politicians to implement policies quickly to bring calm in the markets.

He said the ECB's bond buying program had been brought in to help ease the situation but that it was not a silver bullet.

"It is naturally not a program for the general buying of state papers and it is a program that has a time-limit in principle," he said, adding that it was not comparable to how the Federal Reserve operated.

He said he welcomed measures agreed by French president Nicolas Sarkozy and German chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday to help resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

"But I fear that it will not be enough to solve the immediate problems," he said.

"Big European states like Italy have massive refinancing needs already in the first quarter of next year ... That means that these initiatives are right but I think that one must also certainly consider in which way we can overcome the immediate challenges quickly and efficiently in a way that also brings a calming of the markets."

He also said it was also vital not to alienate Germany through ECB policy.

"I see with concern a tendency that the biggest economy in Europe, Germany, could have increasing problems in trusting the ECB. I think it is very important that the policy of the ECB - while maintaining the equality of all countries - aims to integrate Germany," Nowotny said.