VIENNA Ratings agency Standard & Poor's decision to put 15 euro zone countries on watch for a possible downgrade will have no bearing on policy at the European Central Bank, ECB Governing Board member Ewald Nowotny said.

"The ECB does not let itself be put under pressure. Our decisions are our responsibility," he told reporters on Tuesday when asked about the impact of the S&P move.

