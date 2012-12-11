VIENNA European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny urged Italy on Tuesday to maintain a course of reforms set by Prime Minister Mario Monti, who said on Saturday he would resign early.

"Economic development in Italy should be judged better than in other southern European countries," Nowotny told Austria's Wiener Zeitung.

"But there is now renewed mistrust by the financial markets of Italy, and the current development has caused considerable uncertainty. I hope that the new government continues the course of reform."

Nowotny, who is also Austria's central bank governor, added that he did not favour any change to the ECB's voting rules, even though they could theoretically leave Germany without a vote if two new countries joined the euro zone.

"The question is not current," he said. "Our official position is that we do not want any change to the rules. At the same time, I must say that I cannot envisage a ECB in which Germany has no voting right - even for a short time."

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)