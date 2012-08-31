HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
ALPBACH, Austria Extraordinary measures that the European Central Bank has launched to help stabilise markets amid the European debt crisis have bought time but could be removed quickly if needed, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told a panel discussion on Friday.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.