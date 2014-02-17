LONDON The European Central Bank's OMT bond-buying program is no longer of central importance because fears of a euro zone break-up have faded, governing council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

"(The OMT programme is) not that relevant anymore because we have a substantial improvement in the European situation and there are no expectations in the market of a break-up in the euro zone," Nowotny said at an event in London.

The ECB introduced an unlimited bond-purchase programme, dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) in 2012 as markets started betting on the breakup of the common currency at the height of the euro zone crisis.

