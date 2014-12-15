VIENNA European Central Bank policymakers are not pre-committed to sovereign bond buying - so-called quantitative easing - to boost euro zone growth and inflation, Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said, stressing they would take into account the overall economic situation.

"It applies to every member of the Governing Council that there is no independent, unconditional agreeing, but this always depends on economic developments," he told a news conference on the Austrian central bank's financial stability report.

He said the take-up of cheap long-term loans the ECB offered to boost bank lending would not have a big impact on the ECB's balance sheet, which it aims to grow. He reiterated the ECB's stance that it did not want its policy to have restrictive effects at a time when inflation was set to decline again in the first quarter of 2015, driven by energy prices.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Paul Carrel)