FRANKFURT Asset price bubbles should be controlled by banking regulations rather than by interest rates, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday.

"Developments on the asset side should, in my opinion, be more strongly considered, for example, by a reduction in the loan component in the case of real property," Nowotny said in an online chat with Austrian newspaper Die Presse.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Thomas Atkins)