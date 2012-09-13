HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
VIENNA Putting the European Central Bank in charge of supervising banks in the euro zone is a good idea but the central bank needs to have the resources to do the job right, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.
"As with any supervisory measure you have to watch out that you actually have the means to fulfil the responsibility. That is the discussion to be held now," he told reporters on the sidelines of a markets regulation conference.
He said it was clear under the new proposal that national and regional supervisors would de facto remain in charge of supervising smaller lenders. He said he would welcome it if countries in central and eastern Europe would join the system. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.