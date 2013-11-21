Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer holds a news conference after meetings at the annual IMF-World Bank fall meetings in Washington, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

FRANKFURT There is only a very low risk of persistently falling prices in the euro zone, European Central Bank Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Thursday.

"At the moment there are no signs of general deflation in the euro area and most indicators point to a very low risk," Noyer, who also heads the Bank of France, said in a guest column in the Wall Street Journal.

Noyer also said that current forecasts point to very low inflation for the foreseeable future, adding that the ECB had tools available were risks to price stability to materialise.

"Many instruments remain available should further risks materialize," he said without specifying.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Martin Zwiebelberg; Editing by John Stonestreet)