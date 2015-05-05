PARIS France's economy is not doing well enough despite the best financial conditions the country has seen in decades, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday, urging the government to push ahead with more reforms.

Noyer, who is also governor of the French central bank, said in an annual letter to French President Francois Hollande that low oil prices and a weak euro should add half a percentage point to French growth in both 2015 and 2016.

"Growth remains too weak and insufficient for the return of full employment. Fundamentally, the French economy is not doing well enough," Noyer told a news conference.

In light of the boost offered by favourable financial conditions, Noyer warned Hollande's government against squandering the opportunity to carry out further reforms.

