Bank lobby warns of market ructions if Brexit talks stumble
LONDON Europe's banking lobby warned on Wednesday of the dangers to wholesale banking and financial stability if negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union end in deadlock.
PARIS France's economy is not doing well enough despite the best financial conditions the country has seen in decades, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said on Tuesday, urging the government to push ahead with more reforms.
Noyer, who is also governor of the French central bank, said in an annual letter to French President Francois Hollande that low oil prices and a weak euro should add half a percentage point to French growth in both 2015 and 2016.
"Growth remains too weak and insufficient for the return of full employment. Fundamentally, the French economy is not doing well enough," Noyer told a news conference.
In light of the boost offered by favourable financial conditions, Noyer warned Hollande's government against squandering the opportunity to carry out further reforms.
STRASBOURG Britain must stop pressing for immediate parallel talks with the European Union on a post-Brexit free trade deal, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday, and first agree on withdrawal terms.
LONDON British new car registrations rose to a record high in March as customers brought forward purchases to beat an April tax rise, a car industry body said, overcoming expectations of a slump after two years of record highs.