PARIS The euro zone has marked a turning point in its debt crisis, with member states showing a determination to cut deficits and carry out structural reforms, European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer said on Monday.

"Today, I think we can say that nobody doubts anymore that the euro will last," Noyer said in a New Year speech to journalists.

