European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Christian Noyer speaks at the Paris Europlace Financial Forum in Tokyo December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/FILES

PARIS The European Central Bank's monetary policy will remain loose as long as needed and it could take further actions if warranted by economic developments, ECB policymaker Christian Noyer said on Wednesday.

Noyer, the head of the French central bank, added his voice to a growing chorus of ECB officials stressing that the ECB was not preparing to begin winding down its current monetary stimulus, in stark contrast to the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"The ECB's Governing Council has stressed that monetary policy will remain accommodative for as long as necessary," Noyer told a banking conference in Paris.

"In the period ahead, we will monitor very closely all incoming information on economic and monetary developments and will stand ready to act if necessary," he added.

ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier on Wednesday that the central bank's monetary policy would remain accommodative for the foreseeable future.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander)