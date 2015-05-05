Bank lobby warns of market ructions if Brexit talks stumble
LONDON Europe's banking lobby warned on Wednesday of the dangers to wholesale banking and financial stability if negotiations over Britain's exit from the European Union end in deadlock.
PARIS ECB governing council member Christian Noyer warned on Tuesday that diverging euro zone and U.S. monetary policies could present a risk of instability for jittery financial markets.
Noyer, who is also governor of the French central bank, said the divergence had emerged as the U.S. Federal Reserve looked to begin withdrawing its exceptional monetary stimulus while the European Central Bank had committed to keeping interest rates durably low.
"It (the divergence) can be a cause of instability as markets react instantly to any new information and their impact on monetary policy," Noyer told journalists at a news conference.
Noyer also said that exceptionally low interest rates warranted great vigilance towards the risks of financial market volatility.
STRASBOURG Britain must stop pressing for immediate parallel talks with the European Union on a post-Brexit free trade deal, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday, and first agree on withdrawal terms.
LONDON British new car registrations rose to a record high in March as customers brought forward purchases to beat an April tax rise, a car industry body said, overcoming expectations of a slump after two years of record highs.