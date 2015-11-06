FRANKFURT Low oil prices may be a reflection of weak economic conditions, not just a simple supply shock, and may have implications for other sectors outside energy, European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet said on Friday.

"Supply may be high because five years ago, when investment was made in the oil industry, the expectation was that China and other countries would grow, consuming oil, and later on, excess supply may just be a reflection of overly optimistic expectations on future," Praet, who also sits on the ECB's Executive Board, said.

"If you expected growth to be higher 5 years ago than what it is today, it’s not only the oil industry that would have over invested... but also the other sectors, because there is no reason why the expectations of future demand would be different in oil industry than other sectors."

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa)