Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will only publish legal documentation for its government bond purchase programme if the scheme is actually used, a document published on Monday by German newspaper Handelsblatt showed.
The ECB launched its Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme in September after pledging to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, calming financial markets but stirring criticism from Germany's Bundesbank, which opposes the scheme.
The matter has reached Germany's Constitutional Court, which will hold a public hearing on June 11-12 on complaints against the bond-buying scheme as well as Europe's permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism.
The Bundesbank sharply criticised the OMT programme in a 29-page report to the court prepared in December and published by Handelsblatt last week. On Monday the same newspaper printed the ECB's report to the court, which is 52 pages long and dated January 16.
It stressed that the programme was consistent with the central bank's mandate and said the relevant legal documents, which journalists have pressed the ECB for repeatedly, would only be published once the programme was being activated.
The document said this was because concrete conditions for the OMT still had to be drawn up, and because simply announcing the programme had already had the desired effect of lowering sovereign bond yields for some euro zone countries.
"The European Central Bank will therefore only pass and publish the formal decision for Outright Monetary Transactions at the point in time when transactions in the secondary market are imminent," it said.
Journalists have repeatedly asked the ECB about the legal framework for the OMT to find out how exactly the programme will work. At a news conference after its April policy meeting, ECB President Mario Draghi said the document "is being worked on and will come out when it is time".
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.