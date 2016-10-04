Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Money flowed into Germany and out of Italy and Spain in August, European Central bank data showed on Tuesday, showing a gap between the euro zone's strongest economy and the struggling periphery was wide open.
The ECB is buying 80 billion euros ($89.26 billion) worth of bonds every month but data from the bloc's bank payment system shows most of that money ends up in German banks and stays there.
The Target 2 data showed net payments made to German banks from their peers in other euro zone countries exceeded flows in the opposite directions by 17.2 billion euros in August.
Germany's net claims towards the rest of the bloc since 2008 stood at 677.5 billion euros.
The opposite was true in Italy and Spain, which saw their net liabilities hit new three-year highs in August, when they rose by 34.9 and 20.5 billion euros each to 326.9 and 313.6 billion euros respectively.
The ECB's chief economist, Peter Praet, said the recent widening of Target 2 imbalances was due to the ECB buying 60 percent of its bonds from sellers in Germany, typically non-euro zone institutions with an account there.
But the fact that the money was then not flowing back to other parts of the euro zone, where bond yields tend to be higher, showed investors, some six years after the sovereign debt crisis broke out, were still relucant to put their money to work in weaker economies
This is also exacerbating imbalances among euro zone banks.
German banks are sitting on a growing pile of excess cash, which, due to the ECB's negative rate on deposits, is squeezing their profits. At the same time, some lenders in weaker countries still rely on central bank liquidity.
($1 = 0.8962 euros)
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
FRANKFURT German engineers expect no hit to business from the presidency of Donald Trump or Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of industry body VDMA told a German newspaper.
LONDON Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.