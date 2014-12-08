FRANKFURT European Central Bank policymakers agreed unanimously last week they would assess how and when to react to downward inflation risks in early 2015, and that they could then change their asset buying plans, a top ECB policymaker said.

Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the only dissent at the meeting last Thursday was over changes to language on the expansion of the bank's balance sheet.

"Thursday's discussion was focussed on how and when to react to downside risks to inflation," Coeure said in a statement in response to a question from Reuters.

"It was unanimously agreed that this will be assessed early next year and we can then alter the size, pace and composition of our asset purchases," he added.

"There was no vote on monetary policy. The only dissent was on how to communicate on the future course of our balance sheet between now and early 2015."

Central bank sources told Reuters last week that ECB policymakers Jens Weidmann and Sabine Lautenschlaeger, both Germans, opposed Thursday's ECB decision to firm up language on the expansion of the bank's balance sheet.

Coeure, like Lautenschlaeger, is a member of the six-strong Executive Board that forms the nucleus of the ECB's 24-member policymaking Governing Council, which also includes the euro zone's 18 national central bank chiefs.

