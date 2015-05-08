VIENNA Imposing controls on the movement of capital may be helpful for countries in an emergency, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny told Reuters on Friday, warning however that parallel currencies such as IOUs do not fit in the euro bloc.

The remarks from Nowotny, who is also head of Austria's central bank, shed light on the debate within the euro zone as Greece struggles to persuade its international creditors to unlock badly needed funding and stay in the euro zone.

If the talks fail and Greece defaults on its debts, officials believe that savers could panic and that capital controls could be needed to prevent a full-scale bank run.

Experts criticised the use of such measures in Cyprus, saying they broke one of the cornerstones of the single currency bloc, namely free movement of money.

While ECB officials acknowledge the possibility of such steps also being used in Greece, they fear that such a cash crunch could prompt the government in Athens to pay public sector employees in IOUs rather than euros.

Nowotny, a conservative member of the ECB's policy-setting Governing Council, said such IOUs could do little to resolve a deep-seated crisis and echoed the words of peers who believe capital controls should not be ruled out.

"They can be applied only in very special circumstances. They might be helpful as a temporary measure in some extreme situations," Nowotny said, commenting on capital controls.

"They are an extreme measure. But in the case of Cyprus, they have proved to be efficient. It has helped this country to regain the stability that is needed for a member of the euro zone," he said.

But he drew the line at the introduction of a second, "parallel currency" such as IOUs, saying he had talked to his U.S. peers about California's use of a similar scheme and concluded that it could do little to resolve a deep crisis.

"This is for a very short term under very specific cases," he said, adding: "I do not think this is relevant for the European discussion."

"It is quite clear that this is a European monetary union and it would be rather strange to have parallel currencies in a monetary union."

With a deal to resurrect its aid-for-reform programme elusive, Greece faces a growing risk of running out of money in the coming weeks.

Officials in Athens are optimistic that the ECB will give it extra financial breathing space. But unless euro zone ministers reach a firm agreement to release more loans, such a move seems highly unlikely, people familiar with the matter have said.

That leaves Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras walking a tightrope, with the unappealing choice of either not repaying the International Monetary Fund 750 million euros next Tuesday or not paying Greek pensioners and civil servants later in the month.

Any non-payment would risk destroying the already-ebbing confidence in the leftist Greek government's ability to manage the public finances and could accelerate a slow-motion bank run as nervous savers withdraw their deposits from the country's banks.

(Editing by Hugh Lawson)