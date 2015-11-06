German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year - report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
FRANKFURT A senior European Central Bank policy setter has called on countries to take action in helping banks deal with risky loans.
"More needs to be done at the national level to make NPL (Non Performing Loans) workouts more efficient, like improving intercreditor mediation or in- and out-of-court restructuring frameworks, as well as increasing judicial capacity," said Yves Mersch, who sits on the ECB's Executive Board.
"For example, to complete insolvency proceedings in Italy takes on average 1.8 years, while in Ireland it takes just 0.4 years."
(Reporting By John O'Donnell)
SYDNEY Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.