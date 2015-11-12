FRANKFURT Loans to the poor in Greece should be kept by the country's banks, the head of the European Central Bank said on Thursday, calling for 'social fairness' in addressing any spin off of the country's risky credit.

"Compliance with the (Greek aid) programme ... is crucial because one part ... foresees legislation whereby some of these NPLs (Non-performing loans) would go out of the banks' balance sheet, and others, properly targeted for the neediest part of the population, will be kept there," Mario Draghi told members of the European Parliament.

His remarks appear to refer to the sale of some risky loans by Greek banks at a discount.

