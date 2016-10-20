Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank did not discuss at its latest meeting either ending its asset-buying programme or extending it, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.
"Sometimes it's ... important to say what we did not discuss. And we didn't discuss tapering or the intended horizon of our asset purchase programme," he told a news conference after the ECB left monetary policy unchanged.
Speculation has been rising that the ECB will extend its 80 billion euros per month bond purchases, designed to boost the economy and inflation. There have also been reports that the bank is looking into how to eventually end the programme.
Draghi said an abrupt end to the programme was unlikely. Winding down such programmes is known as tapering.
MODENA, Italy Twenty billion euros (£17 billion) earmarked by the Italian government will be enough to help recapitalise other weak banks after Monte dei Paschi di Siena , the Bank of Italy governor said on Saturday.
BERLIN Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.