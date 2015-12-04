European Union (EU) flags fly in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON Euro zone sovereign bonds worth around 750 billion euros (£540 billion) have again become eligible for purchase under the European Central Bank's quantitative easing scheme after the bank cut its deposit rate on Thursday, data from trading platform Tradeweb shows.

The move will reduce concerns that the scheme, designed to prop up fragile growth and inflation in the euro zone, could be derailed by the ECB running into a shortage of bonds to buy in Germany, the bloc's largest economy.

Most purchases are made in Germany because the bond buying is weighted to each country's contribution to the ECB's capital. However, as the bloc's benchmark borrower, German debt carries the lowest yields.

In all, around 188 billion euros of the 5.5 trillion euros of government debt in the ECB's chosen maturity range, from two to 30 years, yields less than the deposit rate of -0.3 percent, the cut-off for purchases under the scheme.

Before the central bank lowered its deposit rate on Thursday, 938 billion euros had been trading below the previous rate of -0.2 percent.

In all, only 3.42 percent of bonds otherwise eligible for purchase, trade with yields below the deposit rate, down from 16.8 percent before the rate cut.

The data, compiled using closing prices on Thursday, is based on the market value of euro-denominated sovereign bonds in the bloc.

