German Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann addresses a news conference at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Baden-Baden, Germany, March 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

DUESSELDORF Germany's central bank governor called on Monday for a "less expansive" monetary policy by the European Central Bank, which has been buying bonds and kept rates at record-low levels for years.

"I would like to see a less expansive stance," Jens Weidmann, who sits on the ECB's decision-making body, said at an event in Duesseldorf.

