PARIS ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday that Greece had to pay its debts, following the resounding victory of anti-austerity party Syriza at the weekend.

Coeure said there would be discussions with incoming authorities led by Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras, whose Syriza party swept to victory in a snap election on Sunday.

"He has to pay, those are the European rules of the game," Coeure told Europe 1 radio. "There is no room for unilateral action in Europe, that doesn't exclude a discussion, for example, on the rescheduling of this debt."

He said Europe itself had a responsibility to "adapt to a change in government, even a radical one."

Coeure also said the ECB's new government bond-buying programme would be successful, but could be extended if needed.

