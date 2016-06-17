Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), attends a Lamfalussy Lectures Conference in Budapest, Hungary February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

FRANKFURT The euro zone's economic weakness threatens to wreck its social market economy, and better reforms are needed as the bloc is losing ground to the United States, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

With euro zone growth running at below 2 percent despite extraordinary stimulus from the ECB, policymakers are increasingly concerned that monetary policy is close to its limits, putting the onus on governments to pull the bloc clear of nearly a decade of economic distress.

Potential growth -- the rate the economy can sustain without overheating -- is only around 1 percent, half of the equivalent U.S. figure, Coeure said in Berlin.

Unemployment in the euro zone has steadily trended higher for 40 years, he added, posing a risk to the founding principles of modern Europe,

"The combination of low potential growth and the debt overhang inherited from the crisis threatens the European social contract, ...established in the post-war era and that was fair and affordable at that time," Coeure told a conference in Berlin.

"This in turn is a threat to the sustainability of our social market economy, which is the environment in which our monetary policy operates."

Coeure, one of ECB head Mario Draghi's top lieutenants, argued that produce and service market reforms should come before labour market changes, despite opposition from euro zone member states, because of their quick impact on growth and low impact on budget spending.

But resistance from powerful lobby groups and sometimes society is thwarting such efforts, Coeure said, citing Greece as an example of defiance, despite its financial woes.

"I have absolutely no doubt that one would meet similar obstacles when reforming, say, the German or French product and service markets. In fact, both these countries have been opposed to wider service sector reform at European level," Coeure said.

Labour market rigidities and low labour mobility also weigh on growth, as does the corporate sector's low level of innovation, Coeure said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John Stonestreet)