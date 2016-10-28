Stocks bask in afterglow of Dow breaking past 20,000
LONDON World stock markets climbed strongly on Thursday, with investors basking in the afterglow of a break past 20,000 points for Wall Street’s record high Dow Jones index.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will consider whether the recent uptick in euro zone inflation and growth is sustainable when deciding on the future of its stimulus, a top ECB policy maker said on Friday.
"Monetary accommodation will be maintained until we see a sustained adjustment (in inflation)," Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.
"So the whole discussion will be how sustained is that," he added, citing Spain's strong GDP reading on Friday as an example of the recent growth improvement.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
LONDON British retail sales fell unexpectedly in January, dragged down by the biggest decline in groceries sales since 2004, an industry survey showed on Thursday.