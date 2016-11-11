FRANKFURT The election of Donald Trump is a major event with lessons for Europe but it is too early to determine if the European Central Bank needs to act to temper the ensuing market volatility, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told a French newspaper.

"It holds a lesson for Europe: in a world where shocks are increasing, Europe must keep control of its destiny," Coeure told Le Progrès de Lyon on Friday. "For Europe to be strong in terms of defence and security, it must have a strong economy. And for the economy to be strong, reforms are needed in every country and the euro area must function better."

Coeure added that excessive market volatility must be avoided but for now, the euro zone recovery appeared to be gaining strength.

