European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Vitor Constancio looks on during the monthly ECB news conference in Frankfurt July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank stands ready to act if needed and is determined to keep an accommodative policy stance given expectations for a prolonged period of low inflation, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said.

Last week, the ECB opened the door to turning on its money-printing presses to boost the euro zone economy and keep inflation from staying too low.

Constancio made no reference the possibility of embarking on quantitative easing (QE) - an option the ECB discussed last week - but said the bank's policymakers were "resolute in our determination to maintain a high degree of monetary accommodation".

"We are ready to act swiftly if needed, and the Governing Council has stated unanimously its 'commitment to using also unconventional instruments within our mandate to cope effectively with the risks of a too prolonged period of low inflation'," he added.

The ECB also stood ready to take measures to ensure stable money market conditions, he said.

Turning to a health check of euro zone banks that the ECB is conducting, Constancio added: "Let me assure you that we will under no circumstances compromise the rigour of the comprehensive assessment."

The ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) is due to take over supervision of euro zone banks in November after conducting a health check of the sector.

(Writing by Paul Carrel)