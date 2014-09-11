FRANKFURT The European Central Bank would prefer not to be forced to spend billions of euros buying government debt, a process known as quantitative easing (QE), but it cannot rule it out, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said in comments published on Thursday.

"We hope that the recent package will be enough. But in view of our responsibility and our mandate, buying government bonds certainly is something we cannot exclude," Constancio told the German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

"But we also know what it means and this is certainly something we would prefer not to be forced to do," he said.

The ECB cut interest rates closer to zero last week and pledged to buy asset-backed securities (ABS). It will also offer four-year loans called targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTROs) to banks later this month to make it easier for them to lend more to companies and households.

Constancio said the risk that longer-term inflation expectations become de-anchored had "definitely increased enormously", which was why the ECB "simply had to do more".

"It would be extremely dangerous to let inflation expectations de-anchor," he said. "Not under any circumstances we should let that happen. If that happens it would be extremely difficult to regain control of inflation expectations."

And although the ECB's Governing Council discussed QE, "it was not on the table for a decision", Constancio said.

"We are not in deflation and we will not be in deflation," he said.

NEW TOOLS

The ECB aims to add up to 1 trillion euros to the system with its credit easing programmes, and Constancio said the banks expected the most significant effect to come from the TLTROs.

"This is also why we again cut interest rates," he said. "There had been rumours that banks might not come to the first TLTROs because they were speculating that interest rates could be cut later. This is now off the table."

Separately, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure countered criticism from Germany that the ECB would turn into a 'bad bank' by purchasing asset-backed securities off banks' balance sheets.

"We'll have strict risk criteria, such as buying only senior tranches or guaranteed mezzanine tranches, so it cannot be said in any sense that the ECB is turning into a 'bad bank'," Coeure said at the Eurofi Financial Forum in Milan. "We will be very limited in the terms of risk we take."

Coeure also clarified that the ECB would go ahead with its ABS purchase plan regardless of whether public guarantees were in place for certain tranches, saying there had been "some confusion in the press" on this part.

"Public guarantees are not needed for the ABS purchase programme to be implemented and to achieve our monetary policy objective," Coeure said.

(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Mark Trevelyan, Larry King)