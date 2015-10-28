FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will expand its balance sheet and keep rates low until inflation rebounds, Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday, adding the ECB does not currently see a risk of asset-price misalignments from cheap credit.

"Our main policy rates will stay low for a prolonged period of time, in line with our forward guidance and the asset purchase programmes will keep our balance sheet expanding until we see a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation," Constancio said.

Constancio said the ECB stands ready to act with all instruments to fulfill its mandate and said that monetary policy should not be used as a tool to resolve financial instability in asset markets.

"It would be a mistake to divert monetary policy from its objective of maintaining price stability to more directly address asset price misalignments and financial stability risks," he said. "We are still far away from a situation of excessive credit growth and asset price misalignments."

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)