MADRID The recent plight of Europe's banks may need some "small" state support to resolve or the sector will risk a protracted recovery, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday.

A strict interpretation of rules prohibiting state aid held banks back from getting rid of troubled assets, keeping a large stock of non-performing loans (NPLs) on their books, but now may be the time to rethink this approach, Constancio told a conference in Madrid.

Bank shares, out of investor favour all year, suffered sharp drops in recent weeks with investors especially concerned about the health of Italian and Portuguese lenders. Falling shares increase financing costs for banks, reducing profitability further and raising the prospect of a funding crunch.

Indeed, Italy has been in talks with the European Commission to devise a plan to recapitalise Italian lenders with public money, limiting losses for bank investors.

"The present situation, after a new round of reduced stock prices following Brexit, deserves a deep reflection about the offsetting of some market failures with a small public support to markedly improve the stability of some banking sectors," Constancio said.

"Without this approach, the only solution available will be for supervisors to impose time limits for writing-off NPLs (non-performing loans) which realistically will then take several years to reach reasonable levels," Constancio said.

But any public programme can only take place after a bail-in of shareholders and creditors amounting to at least 8 percent of total liabilities, Constancio said, stressing a key component of new resolution rules.

Weighed down by around 900 billion euros (770.70 billion pounds) of bad debt, banks have delayed rectifying this legacy of Europe's debt crisis, worried that write-offs will lead to losses, limiting dividends and also executive pay.

The ECB estimates 7.1 percent of euro zone bank loans were not performing at the end of last year, nearly five times the level in the United States. Italy and Greece are among the worst laggards.

Constancio added that the European bank sector is bound to shrink further due to over capacity and mergers would be the best way to go. But the merger wave seen between 2005 and 2007 was unlikely to be repeated in the near term.

An alternative might be an orderly resolution of banks, with early intervention and restructuring, perhaps through the sale of critical parts of a failing lender, he added.

"Orderly resolution will thus not entail the mere collapse of a bank, which could be value-destroying and endangering financial stability, but would allow consolidating the banking sector by preserving its value," Constancio said.

He added that even with state help, banks need fresh laws to speed up collateral execution and a secondary market for bad assets.

(Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Angus Berwick and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)