Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank does not need to react to recent sharp increase in sovereign bond yields as post-election U.S. politics justify the steepening of the yield curve and this also benefits banks, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Monday.
"I don’t see any need to react specifically to that," Constancio said on the sidelines of a conference.
"That's part of the contagion coming from the U.S., where there are specific factors that justify the steepening of the yield curve, the increase in medium- and long-term yields, so there is contagion but, as I also mentioned, that’s also a good thing for financial institutions," he said.
Constancio said that he was not any more concerned about low core inflation than earlier, but would like to see a turning point, reflecting productivity growth and better headline inflation.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Google parent Alphabet Inc posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates on Thursday, hurt by a higher tax rate, but analysts cheered the company's progress in diversifying its business beyond advertising.