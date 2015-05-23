EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
SINTRA, Portugal Structural divergence between countries in the euro zone could become explosive and even threaten the future of the currency, the European Central Bank's president said on Saturday.
"In a monetary union you can't afford to have large and increasing structural divergences between countries, they tend to become explosive," Mario Draghi told an audience of academics and central bankers.
"Therefore, they are going to threaten the existence of the union, the monetary union," he said.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Axel Bugge)
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.