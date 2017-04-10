Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
FRANKFURT The recovery of the euro zone's economy will stay on track this year although heightened political uncertainty around the globe is likely to persist, the president of the European Central Bank said in its annual report.
"Political uncertainty is likely to persist into 2017. But we remain confident that the economic recovery, buoyed by our monetary policy, will continue," Mario Draghi wrote in the report, published on Monday.
The ECB has cut its main policy rate to zero and has purchased bonds worth trillions of euros in the aftermath of the 2007-09 financial crisis.
The central bank has to decide later this year if it wants to wind down its money-printing from January, a policy action its critics - mainly in the bloc's powerhouse Germany - have long been asking for.
Draghi gave no hints about the ECB's future monetary policy steps in the annual report, but repeated that the central bank would stick to its mandate to maintain price stability in the 19-member currency union.
(Reporting by Andreas Framke; editing by Andrew Roche)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
LONDON Chancellor Philip Hammond has the chance on Thursday to assert his vision for a more business-friendly exit from the EU in a debate blown wide open again by an election that has undermined Prime Minister Theresa May's authority.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday for the second time in three months and said it would begin cutting its holdings of bonds and other securities this year, signalling its confidence in a growing U.S. economy and strengthening job market.