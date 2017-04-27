FRANKFURT The following are key comments by European Central Bank Governing Council members ahead of Thursday's interest rate meeting.

While ECB policy is seen firmly on hold, rate setters may tweak the wording of the outlook to reflect improved growth prospects and relatively upbeat market developments.

Mario Draghi, ECB President, April 6

"From today's standpoint, I do not see cause to deviate from the indications we have been consistently providing in the introductory statement to our press conferences.

"(The ECB's) guidance relates not just to the conditions under which we would withdraw stimulus – i.e. the sustained adjustment in the path of inflation – but also to the sequence of measures we would use to do so."

Benoit Coeure, ECB Executive Board member, April 19

"I think it’s fair to say that the balance of economic risk in Europe is by and large balanced, by and large flat. I personally don’t see risks as tilted to the downside anymore."

Peter Praet, ECB chief economist and Executive Board member, April 6

"If investors start perceiving that the path of the policy rate is subject to upward uncertainty ... long-term interest rates will be pushed higher and asset purchases will become less effective," Praet said at the Frankfurt conference."

Peter Praet, ECB chief economist and Executive Board member, March 27

"There is a strong logic in the sequence of our forward guidance."

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, French central bank governor, April 19

"It is clear that the current macroeconomic environment does not call for a recalibration.

"Our current monetary policy stance remains fully appropriate ... and should not be adjusted before we see more concrete signs that inflation can be sustained at levels closer to our target."

Ewald Nowotny, Austrian central bank governor, March 30

"The strategy for 2017 has largely been set and from my point of view there is no reason to depart from this."

Jens Weidmann, Bundesbank President, April 6

"Given the prospect of a protracted, robust economic recovery in the euro area and an increase in price pressure, the discussion is also legitimate on when the Governing Council should consider monetary policy normalisation and how it could adjust its communication accordingly."

