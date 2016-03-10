FRANKFURT The following are key comments from top European Central Banks on monetary policy in the weeks leading up to Thursday's interest rate decision.

Mario Draghi, ECB President, Feb 4

"In a context of prolonged low inflation, monetary policy cannot be relaxed about a succession of supply shocks. Adopting a wait-and-see attitude and extending the policy horizon brings with it risks: namely a lasting de-anchoring of expectations leading to persistently weaker inflation. And if that were to happen, we would need a much more accommodative monetary policy to reverse it. Seen from that perspective, the risks of acting too late outweigh the risks of acting too early."

Mario Draghi, ECB President, March 1

"The (March monetary policy) review has to be seen against the background of increased downside risks to the earlier outlook amid heightened uncertainty about emerging market economies’ growth prospects, volatility in the financial and commodity markets, and geopolitical risks. In this environment, euro area inflation dynamics continue to be weaker than expected."

Vitor Constancio, ECB Vice President, Feb 19

"In looking at what can be done if we decide to ease a little further, we will have to mitigate the effect of that on banks as other countries have done - Switzerland, Japan, and so on...because the main aim of that measure is to impact the short end of money market interest rates."

François Villeroy de Galhau, Bank of France Governor, Feb 28

"A temporarily fall in oil prices is not a sufficient reason to take action. But if low energy prices have long-term effects, then we must act. That seems to be the case now, but we will see it in March exactly."

Ignazio Visco, Bank of Italy Governor, Feb 19

"Acting pre-emptively and aggressively may mean having to act less than you would have done, had you acted too late.

"I see that the risk of second-round (inflation) effects is materialising, especially because core inflation – which excludes energy and food – is also far from what we judge to be in line with price stability. For example we already see wage contracts which include the possibility of a revision if inflation is lower than expected.

Benoit Coeure, ECB board member, March 2

"A concern has built up that, as central banks lower interest rates into negative territory, the impact of monetary policy on banks is becoming increasingly adverse.

That is because bank lending rates fall linearly but their funding costs are non-linear – as interest rates on retail deposits are sticky – which puts a squeeze on net interest margins.

Let me underline that we are well aware of this issue. We are monitoring it on a regular basis and we are studying carefully the schemes used in other jurisdictions to mitigate possible adverse consequences for the bank lending channel."

