European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi stands before delivering his speech during an event at Bank of Spain headquarters in Madrid, Spain May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

TALLINN There were no dissenters among European Central Bank policymakers to changes made in the ECB's policy statement on Thursday, President Mario Draghi said.

With Germany heading towards federal elections and savers complaining about low interest rates, officials from Europe's largest economy have stepped-up pressure on the ECB to scale back its monetary stimulus of bond purchases and sub-zero rates.

But Draghi said the policy statement -- which dropped references to lower interest rates -- was was unopposed.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Catherine Evans/Jeremy Gaunt)