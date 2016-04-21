German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks after she received the International Four Freedoms Award at the Nieuwe Kerk in Middelburg, The Netherlands, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that criticism in Germany of the European Central Bank's record low interest rates was legitimate and did not amount to interference in the bank's independence, which she completely supports.

"The ECB is independent in its policy. It has a clear mandate, that of price stability," Merkel said after talks in the Netherlands with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

"It's uncontested that monetary policy can't solve all problems. That's why it's the responsibility of us politicians to do our homework in our area, in economic policy, in structural reform," she added.

"The better we do this, the faster growth will come and then the inflation rate will certainly rise again."

She stopped short of spelling out what kind of economic policy changes euro zone governments would pursue to fuel growth.

Her deputy, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, said on Wednesday the ECB's policy of printing money and cutting interest rates to revive euro zone growth had reached its limits and governments must help it by investing instead of saving.

But she appeared to defend criticism in Germany of the central bank's record low interest rates, which is hurting savers and pensioners as well profit margins of banks.

"That people in Germany nonetheless discuss that interest rates were once higher, that is legitimate, I believe. And it shouldn't be confused with interference in the independent policy of the ECB, which I fully support," Merkel said.

The ECB said on Thursday it would start buying corporate bonds in June on the market and directly from issuers as part of its 80-billion-euros per month purchase programme.

ECB chief Mario Draghi also dismissed German criticism of his policy actions, saying the central bank obeyed the law, not politicians and its mandate of price stability was for the whole of the euro zone, "not just Germany."

He was responding to German criticism of his recent comments that the idea of 'helicopter money' - sending money directly to citizens - was a very interesting concept.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Dominic Evans)