Britain's FTSE sees M&A, commodities-related boost
LONDON Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose on Thursday, as shares in consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser jumped on M&A-related news and energy and mining sectors were also strong.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that the European Central Bank's responsibility for the entire euro zone meant the institution was not implementing the best monetary policy for Germany.
He said it was necessary to recognise that "the ECB has to pursue a policy in a currency union for all 19 member states that is not the optimal monetary policy for Germany".
Schaeuble also said that all institutions, including the ECB, needed to be open to being debated publicly.
In recent weeks the ECB has been subject to criticism from some German politicians for its ultra-low interest rates.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are set to approve ChemChina's [CNNCC.UL] $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta after the Chinese company agreed to sell some products, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is close to selling assets totalling $5 billion to cut debt following its acquisition of BG Group, the oil major said on Thursday as it reported its lowest full-year earnings in more than a decade.