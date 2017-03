PARIS Greece's banks remain solvent, the European Central Bank's top banking supervisor said on Tuesday.

Asked at a conference at the OECD in Paris whether Greek banks are well capitalised, Daniele Nouy, who heads the ECB's banking supervisory arm, said: "They are solvent."

Her assertion is important because only solvent banks qualify to receive the emergency central bank funding that Greek banks rely on.

(Reporting By Leigh Thomas; writing by John O'Donnell)