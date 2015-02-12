EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
FRANKFURT It is essential that Greek banks on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from their national central bank remain solvent, European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Thursday.
The European Central Bank has authorised Greece's national central bank to provide the country's lenders with some 60 billion euros (44 billion pounds) in ELA, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
Such ELA provision is critical to Greece's banks after the ECB cancelled its acceptance of Greek bonds in return for funding last week.
"There are very clear rules in terms of emergency liquidity assistance - it's always for solvent banks - and so we are going apply the rules as they are," Praet told the Financial Times.
"It is key that the banks benefiting from emergency liquidity assistance remain solvent."
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.